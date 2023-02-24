Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

GLENHAYES – For the third year in a row rivals Tolsia and Tug Valley met up in the Class A Region IV Section I girls sectional championship on Thursday night inside Rebel Arena.

The Lady Panthers had claimed the last two sectional titles but this time around it was the Lady Rebels who secured a home game in next week’s regional final as they came out on top by a final score of 49-39.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

