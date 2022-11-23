MADISON — The Frankfort Falcons started fast and didn’t let up as their rushing attacked proved too much for the Skyhawks, allowing the Falcons to punch their ticket to the class AA semifinals.
On their opening possession, Frankfort rode a strong rushing performance from Parker VanMeter into the redzone, before quarterback Luke Robinette found the end zone on a designed run.
The scoring drive was a methodical one, taking around seven minutes off the clock.
Scott threatened to score on their opening drive, but ultimately turned the ball over on downs during the drive as Matt Frye was brought down just shy of the marker.
On Frankfort’s ensuing drive, they opted to roll the dice on fourth down, and receiver David Holsinger found himself open for a touchdown catch of around 45 yards.
Holsinger’s score helped extend their lead to 14-0.
Scott’s next drive was a short one, as Matt Frye threw an interception into the hands of Holsinger, allowing the Falcons to quickly regain possession.
Frankfort took advantage of the turnover, as VanMeter capped the drive off with a short touchdown carry.
Following an unsuccessful two-point try, Frankfort led 20-0 with around three minutes left in the first half.
The Scott Skyhawks had a shining moment in the first half, however, as quarterback Frye inexplicably escaped a sack and made an acrobatic throw to Brayden Clark, which resulted in a long Skyhawk touchdown.
Scott’s PAT was blocked, making the score 20-6.
Following their touchdown, Scott opted to attempt an onside kick.
The onside attempt was unsuccessful, and Frankfort capitalized on the error after Luke Robinette rushed for a touchdown of around 50 yards.
Robinette’s rush was the last score of the first half, and Frankfort hit the locker room with a 27-6 lead.
Scott received the ball to start the second half, but couldn’t capitalize as Frye threw another interception on that drive.
Early in the second half, both teams struggled to create offense and handed the ball to each other multiple times.
The game’s next score came at the start of the fourth quarter, after Frankfort’s Tyrique Powell rushed into the end zone to extend the Falcon’s lead to 34-6.
One final touchdown occurred in the contest, as Tyrique Powell found the end zone again, this time on a carry of around 60 yards.
“I’m proud of my kids. They came down here on a mission, and they played hard and they were resilient. I’m just extremely proud of them,” said Frankfort coach Kevin Whiteman.
With their win over Scott, Frankfort advances to the class AA semifinals and will face Herbert Hoover at home.
“I know it’s going to be a challenge, everybody that’s left is a good team, and I’m just so happy that we get to play at home,” Whiteman said. “I’m excited to be in the semifinals; it’s been since 2014, and it’s a great feeling.”
