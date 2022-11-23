Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

MADISON — The Frankfort Falcons started fast and didn’t let up as their rushing attacked proved too much for the Skyhawks, allowing the Falcons to punch their ticket to the class AA semifinals.

On their opening possession, Frankfort rode a strong rushing performance from Parker VanMeter into the redzone, before quarterback Luke Robinette found the end zone on a designed run.

You can reach Matthew Britton @mbritton@hdmediallc.com or follow him on twitter @mbrittonhdmedia

