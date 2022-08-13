HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s first live scrimmage period of the preseason had a mix of everything you might expect out of the first live action of camp, but the effort of two Thundering Herd newcomers left a good impression on head coach Charles Huff and the rest of the coaching staff.
Take Florida State transfer running back Khalan Laborn, for instance, who opened Saturday’s scrimmage by bouncing off contact and shedding would-be tacklers for a long touchdown run.
“First play of the game you saw Khalan break three tackles and go for 80, and that’s the Khalan Laborn I know,” Huff said.
The run surprised quarterback Henry Colombi, who was taking first-team reps at the start of the scrimmage.
“To see him start like that was fun,” Colombi said. “I was looking to the sideline because I though it was going to be second-and-5, and then he breaks down the sideline.”
That was one of several plays the offense used to get going early in the scrimmage before the defense settled down and made some plays of its own.
“I thought the offense started out really fast, which was good,” Huff said, “but I really like the fact that (the defense) battled back because when the scrimmage started it looked like it was going to be a bloodbath and they battled back.”
One piece of that defense, another former Seminole, Jadarius Green-McKnight, is starting to show more of what he is capable of doing on the back end of the defense with speed and aggressiveness.
“We’ve had situations in practice where he’s gone from one side of the field to the other, and he does it fast and he attacks the ball,” Huff said. “When the ball is in the air, you aren’t a DB anymore, you’re a receiver and he is one guy that’s consistently done that.”
Overall, Huff is pleased with the progress made through the first full week of camp, which had a heavy emphasis on “creating and protecting” the team’s identity, which he said happens through energy, intensity and effort.
“I feel like we’re in a good spot for week one (of practice),” Huff said, “Obviously we still have a long way to go and we now have to really narrow down who can do what moving forward next week.”
The coaches also got the chance to evaluate the quarterbacks during the live period, which was the first full-speed repetitions Colombi has had in around eight months after transferring from Texas Tech.
“It’s real football, no more 7-on-7 drills so it was awesome,” Colombi said with a smile. “It’s stacking plays together and getting drives going and putting points on the board, that’s the end goal.”
Now as the page turns to the second week of practice, the focus shifts ever so slightly.
“We are looking at this camp in three weeks, not one whole camp. Next week our focus is going to be on ‘what to do,’” Huff said. “How can I get my hat in the right place? What’s my leverage here? Then, that final week we work on execution.”
