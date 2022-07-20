Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Former Mingo Central quarterback Jeremy Dillon drops back to throw a pass during his senior season for the Miners.

 Wes Wilson | For HD Media

Former Mingo Central quarterback and 2016 Kennedy Award Winner Jeremy Dillon is going to be back on the football field this fall.

Dillon, who has been a member of the Marshall University basketball team the past three years, announced earlier this spring that he was entering the transfer portal.

