GOODY, Ky. — Former Belfry offensive linemen Cole Bentley and Austin Dotson will be making a return to Pond Creek later this month as the duo announced plans to host the first ever Austin Dotson and Cole Bentley Football camp on Sat. July 24 at Philip Haywood Field.
The camp will be open to any student between Kindergarten and 8th grade, with K-5th grade students receiving instruction from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6th to 8th grade campers from 2 to 4 p.m.
The registration fee for K-5th grade students is $30 if you pre-register and $40 the day of the camp while the 6th-8th grade campers will pay $40 if they pre-register and $50 the day of the camp.
Both Bentley and Dotson graduated from BHS in 2017 and helped lead the Pirates to four straight Class AAA State Champions under the direction of coach Philip Haywood from 2013 to 2016.
After leaving Belfry, both players stayed in the Bluegrass state as Bentley has been a multi-year starter for the Louisville Cardinals and Dotson has started multiple games for coach Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats.
Anyone interested in pre-registering can do so by visiting the Austin Dotson and Cole Bentley Football Camp Facebook page and clicking on the link to the camp’s PayPal page. Campers are encouraged to pre-register so that they will ensure they will receive the correct t-shirt size.