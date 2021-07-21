NAUGATUCK — Just like every other team across the Mountain State, the Tug Valley Panthers took to Bob Brewer Stadium this past week as the WVSSAC summer three-week practice period kicked off on Monday, July 12.
Third year head coach Hady Ford and staff has had their squad working diligently both on and off the field in preparation for the upcoming 2021 season.
Ford, who has guided Tug Valley to the playoffs each of his first two seasons as coach, said that they’ve had right at 38 kids every day during the first week of the practice period.
“We’re very pleased with the turnout we’ve had in the early part of this practice period,” Ford said. “Around 30 kids is usually the average number for us in most seasons and we’ve been getting 35-40 every day this week for non-mandatory practices. So that’s great to see.”
During the three-week period the Panthers will play in several 7v7 events, including one on Monday at Chapmanville featuring teams such as Riverside, Nitro, Sissonville, Scott, Logan, and Poca.
Tug Valley will also be hosting a 7v7 event on Thursday at Bob Brewer Stadium against Mingo Central and Fairland (Ohio), who is coached by former Matewan standout Melvin Cunningham, and again on Tuesday, July 27 against Wyoming East.
The three-week practice period is typically held in mid June but was pushed back to July in 2021 due to the spring sports season being delayed due to COVID-19.
The practice period will end on Friday, July 30 and then the regular season begins on Monday, Aug. 2. Ford said that the unique timing of the three-week period this season has allowed his team to treat it as sort of a “training camp” for the regular season.
“Everything we are doing now is preparing us to be able to jump right into regular season practice and when we can put the pads on,” Ford said. “We’re going ahead and putting a lot of our offense stuff in now and just fine tuning everything. The guys that are practicing now are getting better so the ones that rise to the top are going to be your starters coming into the season.”
Coach Ford said that the team is very young and it looks like they could end up starting four or five freshman in 2021. Ford also said that for the first time in a long while the Panthers will have enough players to field a junior varsity team which will help develop younger players for the future.
The Panthers went 3-0 a year ago in the COVID-19 shortened season and were the No. 1 seed in the Class A playoffs, but were eliminated from the postseason due to Mingo County’s status on the color coded map.