PHELPS, Ky. - Football season is in full swing now on both sides of the Tug Fork River as practices officially started for teams in West Virginia on Monday of this week.
First year Phelps head coach Andrew West has had his Hornets working on the gridiron in some form or fashion since July 10, which was the first day after the two-week dead period in Kentucky.
Coach West has continued the excitement built around the program the past two seasons under previous coach David Jones, and even got new helmets, home and away jerseys, and pants for the Hornets to don this season.
Phelps will open the regular season in the 35th annual Community Trust Bank Pike County Bowl on Friday, Aug. 30, at CAM Stadium in Belfry against the East Ridge Warriors.