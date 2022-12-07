Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Belfry girls karlea stanley .JPG
Buy Now

Belfry 7th grader Karlea Stanley goes to the basket during a preseason scrimmage against Mingo Central.

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

EASTERN, Ky — The Belfry Lady Pirates had the lead going into the fourth quarter on Wednesday night at Floyd Central but the host Jaguars pulled away in the final stanza to come away with a 60-53 win.

The game was back-and-forth early on as the young Belfry squad went toe-to-toe with the Lady Jags as the trailed by just a single point at the end of the first quarter with FC having a 12-11 lead.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Recommended for you