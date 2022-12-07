EASTERN, Ky — The Belfry Lady Pirates had the lead going into the fourth quarter on Wednesday night at Floyd Central but the host Jaguars pulled away in the final stanza to come away with a 60-53 win.
The game was back-and-forth early on as the young Belfry squad went toe-to-toe with the Lady Jags as the trailed by just a single point at the end of the first quarter with FC having a 12-11 lead.
Floyd Central built a lead in the second stanza as the Lady Pirates had their coldest shooting quarter of the game only mustering eight points while the Jaguars scored 13 to take a 25-19 lead into the break.
Coach Kevin Deskins’ squad came out of the break looking like a new unit in the third quarter as they used their defense to get some easy buckets on the offensive end.
Belfry outscored Floyd Central 20-12 in the third with Karlea Stanley’s steal and a layup in the final minute of the quarter giving the Lady Pirates a 39-37 lead into the fourth.
The Lady Jaguars turned the tide in the final eight minutes of action however as they caught fire and put 23 points through the net while holding Belfry to only 14 which allowed them to come away with the seven-point win.
Stanley, just a 7th grader, led all scorers on the night in her first ever varsity action as she poured in 19 points with 11 coming in the big third quarter.
Senior Hope Coley joined her in double-figures with 11 points while junior Jaaliyah Warren fell just short with nine. Junior forward Clara McNamee was next on the score sheet with seven points, 7th grade center Maci Maynard chipped in five, and 8th grader Kylie DeBoard rounded out the scoring with two off the bench.
The loss for the Lady Pirates sent their record to 0-1 on the young season and they will be back in action on Monday, Dec. 5 against Johnson Central.
Belfry is also set to host Betsy Layne on Dec. 8, play at West Carter on Dec. 9, and finish the week at Martin County on Dec 10.
BHS (0-1): 11 8 20 14 — 53
FCHS (1-0): 12 13 12 23 — 60
B: K. Stanley 19, H. Coley 11, J. Warren 9, C. McNamee 7, M. Maynard 5, K. DeBoard 2.
FC: M. Meade 18, K. Howell 15, J. Johnson 10, R.J. Compton 9, C. Johnson 8.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.