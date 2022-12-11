Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Flights and travel packages to Myrtle Beach to see the Marshall Thundering Herd and the UConn Huskies play in the Myrtle Beach Bowl are available.

The game is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 19.

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

