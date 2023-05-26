Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry softball team had their best season in six years in 2023 as they finished with 20 wins and advanced to the semifinals of the 15th Region Tournament.

While it takes a full roster of talented players to produce a winning squad, especially in softball where 10 players can be in the starting lineup on any given day, the Lady Pirates were aided this spring by two huge seasons from 8th grade pitcher Molly Fahm and junior catcher Natalie Fite. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

