GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry softball team had their best season in six years in 2023 as they finished with 20 wins and advanced to the semifinals of the 15th Region Tournament.
While it takes a full roster of talented players to produce a winning squad, especially in softball where 10 players can be in the starting lineup on any given day, the Lady Pirates were aided this spring by two huge seasons from 8th grade pitcher Molly Fahm and junior catcher Natalie Fite.
The Lady Pirates batterymates both had monster seasons on both sides of the ball, which saw them each finish amongst the leaders in the 15th Region in several categories.
Fahm, who has yet to even step foot into Belfry High School as a student, broke the single season record for strikeouts at Belfry this season as she finished with 309 Ks in only 168 innings pitched. That's good for a rate of 12.88 punchouts a game.
"Molly is Molly, she's one of the hardest working kids I've been around," Belfry coach Ryan "Rooster" Chapman said. "She's got a great career ahead of her. She just works, man. She's got the mentality that you've got to have. She forgets bad pitches, she forgets home runs, and when she wants a strikeout, you know it. She pumps that fist and she's ready to go."
Fahm's strikeout total was good for first in the 15th Region and fifth in all of Kentucky. She finished the season with an 18-5 record in the circle with a 1.33 ERA, which was also good for first in the region.
"It's great to have a power pitcher like Molly," coach Chapman said. "Growing up Nolan Ryan was my favorite. Instead of the Ryan Express, we might have the Molly Express. "
Fahm wasn't just a one-sided player however as she proved this year that she is arguably the top two-way player in the entire 15th Region.
At the plate the youngster hit exactly .500 for the year with 10 home runs, 16 doubles, two triples, and 63 RBIs. The 63 runs batted in were tops in the region and tied for third in the state, while the 10 long balls were the second most in the region behind Johnson Central's Mayson Delong.
Fite also produced a huge season at the plate for the Lady Pirates as she turned in a .449 batting average with a team best 17 doubles (4th in the region), three triples, one home run, and 36 RBIs all while being one of the top catchers defensively in the region.
"Every time Natalie comes up, I feel like she's going to get a hit," coach Chapman said. "She's that type of player. She lives in the gaps and is a great kid and great in the classroom. She does a great job managing our team from behind the dish. Catching, you've got to love it if you are going to do it. And she does a great job there."
Coach Chapman said that Fahm and Fite have a great relationship on and off the field which only helps fuel the success they each saw this season, particularly when it comes to working together as pitcher and catcher.
"Natalie and Molly have a great relationship," Chapman said. "They hang out and play travel ball together. They are the last ones in the dugout. That says a lot about them. They make sure everything is clean wherever we go, and that's what we're about."
While he has coached several great players since taking over as head coach of the softball program in 2011, coach Chapman said this is probably the best season any duo has ever had during his tenure.
"I don't know if I've ever had a duo have a year like they did," coach Ryan Chapman said of Fahm and Fite. "Those two do a great job together. I can't wait to have them again next year, and hopefully we can just keep rolling."
Belfry returns all but two players next season as their only losses to graduation will be senior outfielders Takara May and Sydney Stafford. Coach Chapman hopes if things go their way next season, the Lady Pirates can compete for their first Region Championship since 2004.
