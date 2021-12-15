WILLIAMSON — The Williamson Fire Department and chief Joey Carey were able to cool off the hot shooting of the Williamson Police Department and Chief Grady Dotson as they came away with the 56-43 win in the Inaugural Emergency Services Basketball Battle on Saturday at the Fieldhouse.
The fund-raising event was hosted by Williamson Parks and Recreation in conjunction with the Williamson Police Department, the Williamson Fire Department, and the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department.
Several officers from the WPD, MCSD and West Virginia State Police made up the police force roster while the firemen roster consisted of the full-time WFD firemen and some volunteer firefighters.
The event raised over $1,000 for the annual Shop With a Deputy Program which is hosted by the Mingo County Deputy Sheriff’s Association.