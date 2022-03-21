CHARLESTON — Zycheus Dobbs had the last laugh in Saturday’s Class AAA boys basketball state tournament title game between Fairmont Senior and Shady Spring.
Dobbs’ shot with time expiring bounced off the front of the rim and rolled in to give the No. 3 Polar Bears a 60-59 win over the defending champion No. 1-seeded Tigers Saturday night at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
It’s Fairmont Senior’s third state championship since 2016.
The Polar Bears (24-3) had a 58-53 lead with two minutes left in the game. Ammar Maxwell and Braden Chapman then combined for four points to make the score 58-57 in favor of the Polar Bears with 55 seconds remaining. Chapman’s layup then gave the Tigers their first lead since late in the third quarter with 11 seconds left.
Fairmont Senior got down the court in a hurry and Dobbs took a pass from Dominic Viani, drove to the basket and gave the Polar Bears the win as time expired to give them the championship.
“[Chapman] was face-guarding me,” Dobbs said. “[Viani] made a good pass and I just made the shot.”
Shady Spring coach Ronnie Olson said he should have called a timeout on the final sequence.
“It’s my fault, I should have called a timeout,” Olson said. “I take the blame for losing the game because I should have called a timeout when they scored a bucket to set up defense. Guys battled and they fought.”
Dobbs scored 15 points with eight assists, six blocks and five rebounds. DeSean Goode had a double-double of 10 rebounds and scored a team-high 16 points.
Eric Smith scored 10 points and had four blocks and Joe Uram scored 11 points. The Polar Bears blocked 12 shots.
The Polar Bears were 24 of 46 (54.3%) from the field. Fairmont Senior coach David Retton credited his defense for aiding his offense.
“It started with our defense,” Retton said. “We wanted to run when we could run when we had numbers. When we didn’t have numbers we liked our guys and what they could do. We were very team-oriented.”
Braden Chapman was Fairmont Senior’s leading scorer with 26 points. Maxwell scored 16 points and Cole Chapman scored 10 points.