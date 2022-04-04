GOODY, Ky. — Belfry 7th grader Molly Fahm turned in another strong performance in the circle this past week as she helped the Lady Pirates to a 9-5 victory over 15th Region foe Martin County.
Fahm, who was coming off of a no-hitter against East Ridge the week prior, stuck out 18 Lady Cardinals in the complete game win. Fahm’s final line was seven innings pitched allowing five runs, four earned, on just four hits with two walks.
Head coach Ryan Chapman’s Lady Pirates scored runs in five of their six times at bat in the win.
BHS was led by senior Linzee Phillips who went 3-4 with three RBIs, two steals, and two runs scored. Phillips showed off her wheels as she legged out an inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Senior Cameron Childers added two hits including a triple and drive in a run while Zoey Cuadill recorded a pair of singles.
Fahm helped her own cause as she finished with a single and two RBIs while Kylee Phillips also drove in two runs with a single. Bell Howard and Natalie Fite each added singles to round out the offense for Belfry.
Score by Innings
MCHS: 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 — 5
BHS: 1 2 3 1 0 2 x — 9
BELFRY 3 KNOTT COUNTY 1 (Saturday, April 2)
The Lady Pirates picked up their second win of the week on Saturday afternoon as they came out on top of a low scoring affair with Knott County Central.
The visitors jumped ahead 1-0 in the top of the first but Belfry answered in the bottom of the second frame and tied the game up at one.
The game remained tied up at one until the bottom of the fifth as Belfry plated the final two runs of the game to reach the final score of 3-1.
Fahm once again picked up the win in the circle as she went the complete game and allowed just the one run on four hits while striking out six batters and walking three.
Bell Howard, Zoey Caudill, and Natalie Fite each two singles to lead the way for Belfry while Linzee Phillips, Kylee Phillips, and Myra Bevins each finished with singles.
Fahm Cameron Childers, and Caudill each knocked in a run to help the cause for Belfry.
After the pair of wins the Lady Pirates improved their record to 3-2 on the season.
They have an important game scheduled for Tuesday night as they host 60th District foe Pike Central at 6 p.m. The Lady Pirates will end the week hosting Floyd Central on Thursday and then will welcome Mingo Central for a Friday doubleheader.
Score by Innings
KCHS: 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1
BHS: 0 1 0 0 2 0 x — 3