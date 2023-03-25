GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Lady Pirates knocked off 15th region foe Floyd Central by a final score of 9-1 on Thursday night behind a 15-strikeout performance from 8th grade pitcher Molly Fahm.
Fahm fired the complete game and allowed just two hits and three walks to go with the 15 punchouts and the only run she allowed was an unearned run in the top of the sixth inning.
The Lady Pirates got three runs on the board in the second inning as senior Sydney Stafford came up with the bases loaded and cleared them with a triple. Stafford circled the bases as she was able to come in after an error by the Lady Jaguar third baseman to make it 4-0.
Coach Ryan Chapman's club went up 5-0 in the fifth when Alexia Bevins doubled to score Makaylin Meade and Bevins later came in to score after an error by Floyd Central.
In the fourth inning Meade doubled to left and then came into score after a single from Isabella Howard to make it 7-0. BHS wet up 8-0 after Natalie Fite worked a bases loaded walk and then scored their ninth and final run after Myra Bevins also took a free pass with the bases loaded in the sixth.
Meade led Belfry at the plate with a pair of doubles while Stafford had two hits including a triple and three RBIs. Zoey Caudill and Howard also each had two singles.
FCHS: 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 - 1 2 4
BHS: 0 4 2 1 1 1 0 - 9 10 3
CHAPMANVILLE 11 BELFRY 6 (Saturday, March 25)
Heavy winds had the balls flying all over the Chapmanville softball park on Saturday afternoon as the Lady Tigers and visiting Belfry combined to hit four home runs.
Chapmanville made the most of their hits as they capitalized on seven Belfry errors for an 11-6 win.
The Lady Tigers used a big seven run third inning to blow open what was a 3-3 game at the time and take a 10-3 lead over the Lady Pirates.
Erin Adkins and Emma Muncy both belted two-run home runs in the seven run inning while Erica Sigmon and LaTosha Perry each had RBI doubles in the frame.
Molly Fahm came in to pitch in relief of starter Myra Bevins and kept the Lady Tiger bats at bay the rest of the game as she held them to one run over the final four plus innings.
Fahm hit a solo home run in the first to give Belfry an early 1-0 lead and Isabella Howard blasted a sole bomb into the parking lot in the fourth inning.
Fahm had two hits and two RBIs on the day the lead Belfry while Myra Bevins also had two hits including a double. Natalie Fite singled and knocked in a run while Makaylin Meade, Alexia Bevins, and Abbi Vipperman each had singles. Alexia Bevins led Belfry with two runs scored.
Adkins paced Chapmanville with two hits including the two-run homer while Muncy also had two hits and knocked in a pair of runs. Laken Parks, Brooke Christian, Sigman, and Perry each had doubles for Chapmanville while Eva Altizer added a single.
Sigman also had two RBIs while Perry and Christian also knocked in a run for the victors.
Perry took the win in the circle as she went six innings and allowed six runs, five earned, on nine hits with four Ks and two walks. Charity Atwood came in to pitch the seventh and struck out all three batters she faced.
Myra Bevins took the loss for Belfry as she went two innings and allowed 10 runs, six earned, on eight hits with no punchouts and no walks. Fahm allowed just one hit over four innings while fanning four batters and walking one.
BHS: 1 1 1 2 0 0 1 - 6 9 7
CRHS: 1 2 7 0 0 1 x - 11 9 0
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.