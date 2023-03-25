Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Lady Pirates knocked off 15th region foe Floyd Central by a final score of 9-1 on Thursday night behind a 15-strikeout performance from 8th grade pitcher Molly Fahm. 

Fahm fired the complete game and allowed just two hits and three walks to go with the 15 punchouts and the only run she allowed was an unearned run in the top of the sixth inning. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

