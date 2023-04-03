GOODY, Ky. — Belfry 8th grade pitcher Molly Fahm fired her third no-hitter of the young season on Monday night as the Lady Pirates picked up a 10-0 win over 60th District foe Phelps in six innings.
Fahm stuck out 16 Lady Hornet batters in the game and did not allow a single walk as the only Phelps baserunners came on two Belfry errors and two hit batters.
On the season Fahm now has 77 strikeouts and a 0.71 ERA in 39 innings pitched.
"Molly (Fahm) comes out every day and she works hard," Belfry coach Ryan Chapman said. "We've got Myra (Bevins) with her, a lot of people don't get to see her. But Molly comes every day and when she's on she's tough to hit. They got Natalie (Fite) back there catching and it's always good when you've got a lot of confidence in your catcher. So that helps out a young pitcher like Molly. But Molly throws really well."
Lady Hornet pitcher Riley Spann kept the Belfry bats quiet for the first three innings of the game as Belfry only led 2-0 after three. The Lady Pirates hung a four-spot on the scoreboard in the fourth inning however to take a 6-0 lead.
"The Phelps pitcher threw a great game, you've got to come out ready to play. But we hung in there. Our at bats got better throughout the night and they finally started falling for us, coach Chapman said.
Myra Bevins brought in the first Belfry run on an RBI single to shallow left and then Natalie Fite brought her in to score on an RBI knock to center.
Fahm then helped her own cause as she drilled a run scoring triple into the left centerfield gap to score Fite. Fahm scurried in to score on an error after the Phelps left fielder missed the cut-off man to put Belfry ahead by six.
After the Lady Hornets switched pitchers in the sixth inning the Pirates put the game away as they scored four more runs to secure the mercy-rule.
Fahm paced Belfry at the plate as she was 2-3 with a triple and a double on the day while Fite had the single and led with two RBIs. Bevins and Bell Howard each added RBI singles while Zoey Caudill singled, walked twice, and scored three runs.
Spann threw five innings in the circle for Phelps and struck out 12 Belfry batters but was hurt by eight walks and three errors.
Belfry improved their record to 5-3 on the young season and coach Chapman says his young team continued to get better one game at a time.
"It's the same thing we do in every sport here, just get a little better each day," Chapman said. "And they're doing that. You see little signs. There are some things they don't see. But as long as we keep improving, I'm fine."
Phelps fell to 3-3 on the season with the loss.
BHS: 1 0 1 4 0 4 - 10 6 2
