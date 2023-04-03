Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

GOODY, Ky. — Belfry 8th grade pitcher Molly Fahm fired her third no-hitter of the young season on Monday night as the Lady Pirates picked up a 10-0 win over 60th District foe Phelps in six innings. 

Fahm stuck out 16 Lady Hornet batters in the game and did not allow a single walk as the only Phelps baserunners came on two Belfry errors and two hit batters. 

