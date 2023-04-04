Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

NEWTOWN — Belfry's Molly Fahm is well known for her prowess on the mound, but she proved she is just as dangerous with her bat as she hit three home runs and had 11 RBIs in a 14-0 win at Mingo Central on Tuesday night. 

Fahm, who also had a two-run double in the first inning, drilled a two-run homer in the second inning, smashed a grand slam in the fourth, and then finished up her day with a three-run shot in the top of the fifth. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

