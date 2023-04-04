NEWTOWN — Belfry's Molly Fahm is well known for her prowess on the mound, but she proved she is just as dangerous with her bat as she hit three home runs and had 11 RBIs in a 14-0 win at Mingo Central on Tuesday night.
Fahm, who also had a two-run double in the first inning, drilled a two-run homer in the second inning, smashed a grand slam in the fourth, and then finished up her day with a three-run shot in the top of the fifth.
The 8th grade phenom, who also picked up the win in the circle after she allowed just one hit and struck out 11 Lady Miners over five innings, now has hit six home runs in only nine games on the season.
The Lady Pirates had 13 hits on the day as Myra Bevins and Abbi Vipperman had three hits apiece with Bevins crossing the plate three times.
Makena Justice, who came in the game after Zoey Caudill suffered an apparent lower leg injury on a collision at home plate, finished the game a perfect 2-2 and scored a pair of runs.
Lexi Bevins also had a single for the Lady Pirates.
Ava Williams had the lone base hit for Mingo Central as she singled in the bottom of the third inning.
Freshman Aubrey Plummer was saddled with the loss for the Lady Miners as she went four innings and allowed 14 runs, nine earned, on 13 hits with one K and two walks.
Williams pitched a scoreless inning in relief and struck out two batters without allowing a hit.
Belfry took a 2-0 lead in the first inning before adding four spot in the second, fourth, and fifth innings as they swept the season series with their Tug River rival.
Coach Ryan Chapman's Lady Pirates improved to 6-3 on the season while Mingo Central fell to 4-8.
