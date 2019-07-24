HD Media
HUNTINGTON - Former Marshall University catcher Rey Pastrana has a signed a contract with the Winnipeg Goldeyes of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball.
"I'm very excited for Rey to sign a professional contract and continue his playing career," 13th-year Thundering Herd head coach Jeff Waggoner said. "He was one of the best to ever play at Marshall and he played a major role in elevating the program to a championship level as a part of the winningest team in program history. I'm excited to see him get a chance to prove what he can do at the next level."
As a junior in 2018, Pastrana was named as the All-Conference USA first team catcher, was a Johnny Bench Award finalist for the best catcher in the NCAA and was named to the Mideast ABCA/Rawlings All-Region first team. He hit eight homers and drove in 31 runs during the 2019 season.