Tug Valley’s Audrey Evans represented Tug Valley in the annual North-South All-Star basketball game on Friday, June 10, in South Charleston. The North defeated the South in a thrilling 60-59 game as Frankfort’s Halley Smith hit a three at the buzzer for the win. Evans was named Honorable Mention All-State the past two seasons for Tug Valley and was a part of the State Championship squad in 2021. Evans recently signed at letter of intent to continue her career at Alice Lloyd College in the fall. She replaced teammate Kaylea Baisden in the All-Star game after she was selected and chose not to compete.
Evans represents Tug Valley in NS game
jmccormick
