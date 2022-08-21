HUNTINGTON — It’s been just over two weeks since the Marshall football team began fall practice, and with that same amount of time left between now and the season opener, it’s now time for the Thundering Herd to dot the I’s and cross the T’s as the team shifts gears with another lively scrimmage behind them.
Saturday’s scrimmage period allowed for many players lower on the projected depth charts to show their strengths at some key positions all across the field, from quarterbacks and running backs to safeties and linebackers.
One of the goals of the scrimmage was to determine who would fill the scout team and who would be a part of the travel group for the upcoming season. The coaching staff will determine those roles Sunday, the team’s day off.
“Getting them some real work with down and distance, situational awareness, you know some of the things you don’t get to do very often with the 3s and 4s because of how you’re working with the other guys,” Marshall head coach Charles Huff said. “Saw some good things today, saw some guys who were able to manage those situations and saw some guys who were a little overwhelmed by the situation, and we’ll be able to move forward.”
With that decision behind him when the team returns for practice on Monday, Huff plans to run the schedule as if the team was playing a game next Saturday, establishing a rhythm as students return to class this week.
“For where we are to kind of end camp as far as two-a-days and ‘just football’ standpoint, I think we’re in a good spot,” Huff said. “We start school next week and (will) do a mock game week to get the new guys used to how we do things Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, all the way through (the game).”
It’s a one-week practice run before the Herd begins to dive hard into film on its first opponent of the season, Norfolk State on Sept. 3, and as that date draws ever closer, so does the excitement from Marshall players who know the thrills of game week.
“I can’t wait to show the world the new-look Herd,” tight end Devin Miller said. “We’ve got a lot of new faces for everybody to see and it’s just been an exciting fall camp to get in here and mesh with everybody and work to get where we want to be.”
Another member of the offense, lineman Kendrick Sartor, said the players have learned a lot about themselves over the course of the last two weeks.
“I’ve learned we have a lot of fight, a lot of dedicated people that are going to do anything and everything to help us succeed,” Sartor said.
He hopes the team will keep that focus for the final two weeks of the offseason.
“Every day we go out to practice like it’s the championship game,” Sartor added. “Our focus has to be the same, we practice to be at that level so that we can play at that level.”
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.