NAUGATUCK — Tug Valley standout athlete Ethan Varney chose to continue playing sports at the collegiate level as he recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball for the Concord Mountain Lions.
During Varney’s junior season for TVHS he finished with a .400 batting average with 10 doubles, 25 RBIs, 20 stolen bases and a pitching record of 4-7 with a 3.0 earned run average and 105 strikeouts.
Varney was a four-year player on the football and baseball field for the silver-and-black and was also poised for a monster senior season on the diamond until COVID-19 shut down the world as we knew it in March.
During the fall of 2019, Varney had a breakout season as the signal caller for coach Hady Ford and the Panthers as he garnered First Team All-State honors as a quarterback and led his team to the Class A playoffs.
For the year, Varney finished 141-267 passing for 2,287 yards and 30 touchdowns in only 10 games. He led the state in passing touchdowns in the regular season despite only playing nine games.
The senior also was the Panthers’ leading rusher, as he finished with 761 yards rushing and eight rushing touchdowns. and he also led the team on the defensive side of the ball with six interceptions from his safety position.
Concord University is located in Athens, West Virginia, and is an NCAA Division II school, and a member of the Mountain East Conference.