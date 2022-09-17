Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

NAUGATUCK — No. 2 ranked Tug Valley secured just their third 4-0 start in program history on Friday night in front of a big crowd at Bob Brewer Stadium as they used a second half comeback to top East Ridge 33-22. 

"We was in a dog fight tonight," fourth year Panther coach Hady Ford said after the win. "We were down at the half and I told our guys we had to show what we were made of. I wasn't sure if we would have that mental toughness but these guys showed a little bit of grit and came out with a win."

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

