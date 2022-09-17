NAUGATUCK — No. 2 ranked Tug Valley secured just their third 4-0 start in program history on Friday night in front of a big crowd at Bob Brewer Stadium as they used a second half comeback to top East Ridge 33-22.
"We was in a dog fight tonight," fourth year Panther coach Hady Ford said after the win. "We were down at the half and I told our guys we had to show what we were made of. I wasn't sure if we would have that mental toughness but these guys showed a little bit of grit and came out with a win."
Freshman running back Bryson Elia made a name for himself in the win for the Panthers as the 5'9", 145 lb. speedster ran the ball 36 times for 237 yards and three touchdowns.
"When we run our plays I don't care who runs it," Ford said. "Adam's (Slone) knee was hurting a little bit tonight so Bryson (Elia) got the carries and he played like a man tonight. A freshman playing among men."
Tug Valley jumped out to a 13-0 lead after first quarter touchdown runs from Slone and Elia but they allowed the Warriors (2-2) to outscore them 22 to 6 close out the first half as the visitors surged ahead to a 22-19 going into the break.
Coming out of the halftime locker rooms however the Panthers looked like a different team as they outscored East Ridge 14-0 in the second half to pick up the Homecoming win.
"I ripped into them pretty good at halftime and they rose up to the challenge," Ford said. "We've got to learn to get tougher mentally. We make mistakes, we get down on ourselves, and we lose our enthusiasm. We got to learn to get past those things...Once we learn how to be mentally tough then we can be a solid team. We can have shutout defense."
Tug Valley outgained East Ridge in yardage on the day as they gained 360 yards to 307 for the Warriors. 337 of those yards came on the ground for Tug Valley while they held East Ridge to 166 yards rushing, 69 of which came on one play.
Slone added 63 yards on 10 carries and the early score for the Panthers while QB Elijah Fluty ran only four times but gained 26 yards and scored a late touchdown.
Fluty only attempted nine passes in the game and completed four of them for 23 yards, but he had a couple of well thrown balls fall through the receivers hands.
Ashton Davis caught two passes for eight yards, Elia grabbed a pass for eight yards, and Brady Brewer caught one pass for seven yards.
Defensively sophomore linebacker Austin Smith led Tug Valley in tackles with seven while Ashton Davis had four stops, three of which came for a loss including one quarterback sack.
Slone and Elia each added four tackles apiece on defense while Buddy Marcum was credited with three stops, one for a loss, and a fumble recovery.
The Panthers will head back on the road next week as they will begin a two-game road swing with a trip to Virginia to play the Hurley Rebels. With a win against Hurley Tug will secure their first ever 5-0 start in school history.
"I'm very excited where we're at," Ford said. "Nobody expected us to be here. I wasn't sure if we'd be here, but we're here. And we're getting better every week."
TV: 9 yard run Adam Slone (Caleb Totten PAT Good)
TV: 2 yard run Bryson Elia (Bad Snap on PAT)
ER: Dylan Burdine 26 yard pass to Brad Howell (Burdine Run)
TV: 10 yard run Elia (Bad Snap on PAT)
ER: 69 yard run Isaiah Adkins (Burdine to Adkins)
ER: Burdine 19 yard pass to Zach Mason (Pass failed)
TV: 7 yard run Elia (Bad Snap on PAT)
TV: 10 yard run Elijah Fluty (Fluty Run)
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.