The Tug Valley Panthers have made a late change to their 2022 gridiron schedule.
Head coach Hady Ford has replaced one Kentucky foe with another as the East Ridge Warriors have replaced the Phelps Hornets as the Panthers week four opponent, according to both teams’ schedules on the official WVSSAC and KHSAA websites.
East Ridge and head coach Donnie Burdine Jr. will now make the trip to Naugatuck to play Tug Valley on Friday, Sept. 16, in a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
This will be the fifth meeting all-time between Tug and East Ridge as the series is tied up 2-2. TVHS won the last meeting 49-30 in 2014. The Warriors are coming off a 2-8 season a year ago.
Phelps, who recently re-hired former coach Randy Smith to return to the sidelines, has reportedly been battling low numbers in offseason workouts, and that has carried over into preseason practices.
Reports are that the Hornets are in danger of not having a team, but Smith and staff are trying prevent that.
Phelps was also recently removed from playing in the 2022 Pike County Bowl, where they were also scheduled to play East Ridge. The PCB Committee replaced the Hornets with Harlan.
Phelps currently has only seven games listed on their 2022 schedule on the KHSSA website. They will open the season Aug. 19 at Pineville and will play their first home game on Sept. 2 against Prestonsburg.
