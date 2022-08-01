Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

The Tug Valley Panthers have made a late change to their 2022 gridiron schedule.

Head coach Hady Ford has replaced one Kentucky foe with another as the East Ridge Warriors have replaced the Phelps Hornets as the Panthers week four opponent, according to both teams’ schedules on the official WVSSAC and KHSAA websites.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

