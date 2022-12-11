HUNTINGTON — The Tug Valley cheerleaders once again left no doubt that they are indeed a cheer dynasty as they claimed the ninth state championship in school history on Saturday at Marshall University's Cam Henderson Center.
The Panthers won first place in the Class A Cheer Competition with a score of 83.65 points which was more than eight points higher than runner-up Wheeling Central's.
"It feels amazing, I cannot even believe that we have made it this far," Tug Valley coach Tara Mitchell Wolford said. "After 2020 happened it was very disheartening, but we came back last year stronger than ever and came back this year stronger than last. I'm just very thankful; I'm very thankful to God, I'm thankful to my support system, and most of all I'm thankful for my girls for always pushing through everything and making me so proud."
The state title was the fifth in the past six years for Tug Valley and the only year in that span that they did not claim the crown came in 2020 when they were eliminated from competition due to the COVID-19 color coded map.
Coach Wolford has guided the Panthers to each of their past five championships and has been a part of six championships overall as she was a cheerleader on the 2005 squad that won the school's first state title.
"We have a rich history in cheerleading, when I started coaching here I had a platform to stand on," Wolford said. "We had a couple down years and then we rebuilt the program and we've been going strong ever since."
In addition to 2005 and 2022, Tug Valley has claimed Class A titles in 2012, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2021 and Class AA titles in 2009 and 2011.
Coach Wolford was once again assisted this season by Marie White.
2022-2023 Tug Valley Panther Cheerleaders
SENIORS: Madison Deskins, Cami Thompson
JUNIORS: Jaden Starr, Selicity Baisden, Kylee Reed, Tailyn Russell, Jessica Spaulding, Laura Spaulding, McKynnli Farley, Karissa Davis, Amelya Wellman
SOPHOMORES: Chelsea Perry, Kirsten Grimmett, Trixie Marcum
FRESHMAN: Molly Hatfield, Addison Ooten, Lila Duncan, Alyson Marcum
