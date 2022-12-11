Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HUNTINGTON — The Tug Valley cheerleaders once again left no doubt that they are indeed a cheer dynasty as they claimed the ninth state championship in school history on Saturday at Marshall University's Cam Henderson Center.  

The Panthers won first place in the Class A Cheer Competition with a score of 83.65 points which was more than eight points higher than runner-up Wheeling Central's. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Recommended for you