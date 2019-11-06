RED JACKET — Mingo Central senior wide receiver Drew Hatfield has earned himself a place in the record books for West Virginia High School football.
The speedster made history in the Miners’ 49-14 win over Chapmanville this past weekend as he hauled in 16 passes for 216 yards, moving him into first place for most catches and most receiving yards in a 10-game regular season.
After his 16 catch game he has now caught 107 passes and has 1,598 receiving yards and 18 TDs in only nine games so far this season, which surpasses the previous records of 99 receptions and 1,443 yards set by Nitro’s Chris Fulmer during the regular season in 2003.
Hatfield, who has had one of the most productive four-year careers in the history of the Mountain State, now sets his sites to two career receiving marks that he will more than likely break in the Miners final regular season game.
The career records for receptions and receiving yards are also held by Fulmer as he caught 329 passes for 5,068 yards between 2002-05 for Nitro.
Hatfield has racked up 326 receptions for 4,896 yards during his Miner career, meaning he needs only four reception and 192 receiving yards in their final regular season game on Friday against Winfield to set those all-time marks.
The leading Moss Award candidate also has a shot at setting single season marks that include the playoffs, particularly if the Miners make a run into the postseason and play multiple games.
Hatfield needs 25 catches, 458 yards, and nine touchdowns to break those records which are held by Chris Martin, who was a receiver for record setting Nitro QB and current third base coach for the Cincinnati Reds J.R. House. Martin had 132 catches for 2,056 yards and 27 TDs in 1998 for the state champion Wildcats, all of which are numbers within the reach of Hatfield considering he has at the very least two games remaining.
Hatfield also has a chance of setting the career mark for touchdowns scored if the Miners make a run in the playoffs, as his 62 career scores trails Brandon Barrett of Martinsburg who caught 74 touchdowns between 2000-03.
Hatfield has had one of more decorated careers in the history of high school football in West Virginia as he will undoubtedly end his career being named to the all-state team all four years.
He has won a Class AA State Championship ring when the Miners defeated Fairmont Senior in 2016.
Hatfield was named second team all-state that year as he grabbed 66 passes for 809 yards and 11 scores as a freshman and then jumped up to the first team in his sophomore season as he caught 67 passes for 1,058 yards and 12 scores from Kennedy Award winning QB Jeremy Dillon.
Hatfield then exploded his junior season despite having a new quarterback in Daylin Goad and finished runner-up in the Moss Award as he caught 84 passes for 1,389 yards, and 21 touchdowns all of which led the state.
Drew, who is also one of the top point guards in Class AA, is the son of former Mingo Central and Burch head basketball coach Kevin Hatfield.
To catch one of the most productive athletes in Mountain State history in action and potentially see some records be broken, you can see the Miners in their final regular season game on Friday night at Winfield.
Kickoff for that contest has been scheduled for 7 p.m. at Generals Stadium in Putnam County.
