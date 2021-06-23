LEXINGTON, Ky. — According to Justin Rowland, recruiting analyst for Rivals and Publisher at CatsIllustrated.com, Belfry Class of 2022 running back Isaac Dixon ran a 4.47 40-yard dash at last week’s University of Kentucky football camp, which was the fastest time of the day.
Dixon was originally a member of the Class of 2021 at Belfry High School and was committed as a preferred walk-on to attend his dream school of West Virginia University, but after the passing of Senate Bill 128 by the Kentucky state senate last Spring be chose to return to Belfry for another senior season and a chance to potentially earn a full scholarship.
Dixon was one of the top players in the state of Kentucky regardless of class in 2020 as he was named to the District Player of the Year and to the All-State squad.
He ran the ball 125 times for 1,690 yards rushing and 25 touchdowns in 2020 as a senior, good for over 13 yards per carry. He scored 30 total TDs on the season in only 11 games.
In 2019, Dixon missed several games with an ankle injury but still managed to top 1,000 yards on the season and led BHS to the school’s 7th State Championship with a 15 carry, 228 yard, three touchdown performance and a 30-20 win over Bell County as well as the game MVP award to cap it off.
He hopes to help lead Belfry and coach Philip Haywood to their eighth state championship in the 2022 season and gain some more looks from the college ranks in the process.
Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.