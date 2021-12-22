Belfry star Isaac Dixon made history once again this past week as he was named Mr. Football by the Kentucky Football Coaches Association, becoming the first Belfry player to ever receive the award.
Dixon ran 196 times for 1,986 yards and 29 touchdowns this season for the Pirates, who finished 4-6 in the regular season before winning five consecutive games in the postseason and knocking off Paducah Tilghman, 33-28, in the 3A state title game at Kroger Field this month.
He also caught three passes for 184 yards and three touchdowns and accumulated 46 tackles on defense.
In the state title game, Dixon ran 41 times for 376 and all five of the team’s touchdowns. He also had a two-point conversion — scoring 32 of the Pirates’ 33 points — and led the squad with seven solo tackles on defense.
Dixon, a fifth-year senior, surpassed the 1,000-yard mark rushing in each of his last four seasons in high school and was named First Team All-State each of the past two seasons.
He currently has scholarship offers from University of Charleston and Pikeville, in addition to a preferred walk-on offer from the University of Kentucky and West Virginia University.