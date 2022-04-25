GOODY, Ky. — Belfry senior Ashton Deskins had a career game this past week during a 17-1 win against district foe Pike Central.
Hawk pitching had no answer for the Georgetown College commit as he finished the game a perfect 3-3 with two home runs and seven RBIs. Deskins clubbed a grand slam and a two-run home run to go along with a RBI single. He reached base all five times to the plate as he also drew a walk and was hit by a pitch.
The game capped off a dominant two game run for Deskins as he couldn't be retired going 7-7 with three home runs, two doubles, and 11 RBIs in back-to-back games.
Deskins and Jake Varney hit back-to-back home runs on back-to-back pitches for the second time this season in the win against the Hawks as Varney followed a Deskins blast with a solo shot of his own.
Noah Brown was 2-2 with two RBIs and three hit by pitches for Belfry while Jonathan Banks added in a two-run double. Isaiah Stanley, Devin Jude, and Drew Berry each picked up RBIs for the Pirates.
8th grader Chase Varney earned the win as he went four innings and allowed the one unearned run on three hits with seven Ks and a walk. Brown pitched the final inning and went three up three down with two punch outs.
Score by Innings
BHS: 3 3 4 0 7 - 17 12 0
PCHS: 0 1 0 0 0 - 1 3 3
BELFRY 17 FAIRDALE 2 (Tuesday, April 19)
The Pirates picked up a big win over Fairdale High School in Louisville as they erupted for 17 runs on 18 hits in a game that lasted only four innings due to mercy rule.
Ashton Deskins had another monster game at the plate as he went a perfect 4-4 with two doubles, a home run, and four RBIs.
Steven Banks had three hits including a double and two RBIs while Noah Brown and Jonathan Banks each had two hits and knocked in two runs.
Drew Berry and Gary Davis added RBI singles off of the bench to round out the offense for coach Michael Hagy's squad.
Georgetown commit Parker Hall went four innings on the mound and allowed two runs on four hits while striking out six batters and walking one.
The Pirates also suffered a pair of defeats last week as they fell to North Bullitt 11-1 and dropped a game to Boyd County 6-3.
Belfry's record improves to 14-8 on the season. They are scheduled to play three home games this week beginning with Pike Central on Monday, Betsy Layne on Tuesday, and Man on Thursday.
Score by Innings
BHS: 3 4 3 7 - 17 18 1
FHS: 0 0 0 2 - 2 4 4
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
BELFRY 11 MAGOFFIN COUNTY 6 (Saturday, April 23)
Belfry standout Molly Fahm had herself a day in the Pirates win on Saturday against Magoffin County.
The 7th grader pitched the complete game in the circle only allowing four hits and striking out 10 batters. She wasn't done there however as she led the way for Belfry at the plate going 4-5 with a home run and six RBIs.
Fahm drilled a three-run home run in the top of the first inning to set the tone on the day for Belfry.
Brianna Tello added two hits and scored two runs while Linzee Phillips had a hit, knocked in three runs, and scored three times from her leadoff spot.
Bell Howard, Zoey Caudill, and Myra Bevins each had singles to round out the offense for the Lady Pirates.
Belfry played a doubleheader on Saturday as they suffered a 13-3 loss to Rowan County in game two.
Bevins took the loss in the circle for the Pirates in that contest and Linzee Phillips led the way on offense with a single, double and a RBI. Fahm also had a RBI single.
Score by Innings
BHS: 3 2 0 2 0 0 4 - 11 10 1
MCHS: 0 1 0 4 0 1 0 - 6 4 2
BELFRY 13 HAZARD 2 (Tuesday, April 19)
The Lady Pirates earned a mercy rule win over Hazard as they five runs in both the third and fourth innings to pull away from Hazard.
Fahm picked up the win once again going all five innings allowing two runs on five hits with five Ks and two walks.
Kylee Phillips paced Belfry at the plate as she had two hits including a double and scored three runs. Linzee Phillips also had two hits and a RBI while Bell Howard and Fahm each had RBI doubles.
Sydney Stafford singled, had three RBIs, and scored twice for Belfry while Brianna Tello knocked in a pair with a single. Cameron Childers and Myra Bevins added singles to round out the offense for Belfry.
The Lady Pirates record improves to 12-5 on the season. This week they are scheduled to play at Logan on Monday, host Pike Central on Wednesday, and play at Phelps on Thursday.
Score by Innings
BHS: 0 3 5 5 0 - 13 10 1
HHS: 0 0 1 0 1 - 2 5 6