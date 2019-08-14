GOODY, Ky. - The Belfry Lady Pirates had their second senior from the class of 2019 sign a National Letter of Intent in the past few weeks as Emily Deaton announced on Monday, Aug. 5, that she had signed to continue her career with Peru State College.
Deaton had one of the more decorated careers in Belfry softball history as she hit over .500 in each of her sophomore, junior, and senior seasons and led the team in batting average.
Deaton finished her career with a .517 career average, getting 192 hits in 371 at-bats over the course of four seasons. She broke out in a big way her sophomore season when she finished the season hitting at a .535 clip, and then she hit .529 her junior campaign.
Her senior season was her best ever as she hit .556 in her final season in Pirate red to go with a team high 48 runs and 17 stolen bases. She stole a total of 45 bases for her career all while playing a solid center field for coach Ryan Chapman.
Deaton joins a familiar face at Peru State as teammate Paula Dotson signed with the Bobcats back on July 29.
The 2019 senior class from BHS now has four players that signed to continue their careers at the collegiate level as seniors Kailee Rash and Kylea Stanley signed with Ohio Valley University just outside of Parkersburg.
Coach Chapman told the WDN that he is proud of all four of his former players and thinks they each will have great collegiate careers.
PSU is a NAIA Division I school located in Peru, Nebraska and was founded in 1865 making it the oldest institution in the state of Nebraska.
The Bobcats are coached by J.L. Thomason and they play games in the Heart of America Athletic Conference.
