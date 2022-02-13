GOODY, Ky. — Belfry standout Sal Dean had a pair of monster games over the weekend as he led the Pirates to a pair of wins to put their record back above .500 at 10-9 on the season.
On Friday night, Dean scored a career high 45 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, and dished out five assists in a five overtime win over Magoffin County by a final score of 88-79.
Longtime BHS statistician Bennett West said that the game was the longest he had ever covered in his career at Belfry topping a 4 OT game at Elkhorn City in 1994.
Dean played all 52 minutes of the game in the win over Magoffin County and then he followed that up in Belfry's 72-54 win over Bourbon County on Saturday with a 20 point triple-double.
The 5'11" guard finished the game with 21 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists and brought down the house with two breakaway slam dunks.
In the 5 OT win over Magoffin County on Friday, the sophomore De'Mahjae Clark also had a bog game in the win for Belfry as he finished with 23 points, including some big points in the decisive 5th overtime.
Aden Barnett also had a big game for the Hornets as he nearly matched Dean with 43 points and 11 rebounds.
In Belfry's home on Saturday over Bourbon County, coach Michael Hagy's unit had a balanced attack as five players scored nine or more points.
Sophomore Makaden Maynard had a career high 15 points, Clark was next with 13, Jonathan Banks tallied 10, and Kaleb Hensley finished with nine as he drilled a trio of three-pointers.
The Pirates have four games remaining on the schedule in the final week of the regular season as they are scheduled to host Betsy Layne on Monday, Paintsville on Wednesday, travel tp Cordia on Thursday, and finish out the season back at home against Magoffin County on Friday night.
Score by Quarters
Belfry (9-9) 10 12 20 17 7 4 5 4 9 -- 88
Magoffin County (11-13) 19 13 12 15 7 4 5 4 0 -- 79
Scoring
B: Dean 45; Taylor 5; Clark 23; Banks 6; Maynard 7; Woolum 2
MC: G. Whitaker 6; Barnett 43; Lafferty 11; Salyer 3; Z. Whitaker 14; Adkins 2
Score by Quarters
Bourbon County (4-20) 14 4 16 20 -- 54
Belfry (10-9) 17 18 15 22 -- 72
Scoring
BC: Smith 4; Starks 14; Dumphord 3; Flynn 9; Reece 12; Robinson 2; Scott 3; Martin 7
B: Dean 21; Taylor 2; Clark 13; Banks 10; Maynard 15; Woolum 2; Hensley 9