RED JACKET — The Mingo Central Lady Miners soccer team will unveil a new head coach on the sidelines this Fall during the 2020 season.
Jeremy Davis was hired by the school back in the late spring to replace previous head coach Noah Rhodes who coached both the boys’ and girls team for the past few seasons.
Davis returns to coaching after taking a year off from coaching last season.
Prior to that he coached soccer for seven years and girls basketball for eight years at Burch Middle School. Along with his co-coach Kristi Hardin, they won three county championships and were runners-up three times as well over those years. In basketball, Davis finished with 102 total wins and four county championships.
He is a graduate of Burch High School and got is Bachelor degrees from the University of Pikeville and his Masters in Education from WVU.
Davis feels that him having previous experience coaching a lot of the girls’ on the team on the middle school level at Burch will help him jump in and build a winner at the high school level.
“I’ve coached a lot of the girls on the team already through my years at Burch. For most of the others, I’ve coached against them. They have a chance to really make some strides this year as they are a young team that want to improve and win,” Davis said. “They lost two seniors this past year, and we have three seniors this year, so we have a ton of underclassmen. We completed two weeks of phase 2 conditioning, participated in 3-week conditioning, and are currently using flex days. We have had great numbers throughout the entire time.”
Davis said that his wife, Jennifer Davis, has joined him as an assistant coach and has been a huge help in working to maintain player safety in the new era of COVID-19.
Davis said that he and his staff remain optimistic about the season despite it being up in the air due to the ongoing global pandemic.
“We are going to continue to be hopeful for a season, as we have followed all guidelines from the WVSSAC, “ Davis said.”We have practiced using appropriate social distancing, hand sanitizing during breaks, and promoted smart decisions both on and off the field.”
The Lady Miners finished 2-13 in the 2019 season and currently have 13 games on the 2020 schedule.
Below is the 2020 schedule in full with dates and times subject to change:
Mingo Central Girls 2020 Soccer Schedule
- 09/07 Belfry A
- 09/10 Shady Spring H
- 09/12 Bluefield A
- 09/17 Pikeview A
- 09/22 Cross Lanes A
- 09/24 Belfry H
- 09/26 Shady Spring A
- 10/01 Riverside A
- 10/03 Bluefield H
- 10/08 Sherman H
- 10/10 Cross Lanes H
- 10/14 Riverside H
- 10/15 Lincoln Co. A