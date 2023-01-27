NEWTOWN — Mingo County native David Jones is coming home as the former University of Kentucky standout was chosen to be the new head football coach at Mingo Central High School this week.
The hire is pending approval from the Mingo County Board of Education which will be holding a special meeting on Monday, Jan. 30. The hiring of Jones is listed under the professional extracurricular assignments tab on the meeting's agenda.
Jones will be the fifth head football coach in school history as he will be taking over the reins from former coach Chase Moore who led the Miners for the past two seasons.
This will be the third head coaching job for Jones since 2016 with the previous two stops being in Kentucky at Phelps High School in nearby Pike County and at Bourbon County High School located in Paris, Kentucky.
Jones had a 13-28 record in four years in Paris as the Colonels played in arguably the toughest district in Class 4A which featured powers Boyle County and Lexington Catholic.
Bourbon County finished 3-9 in 2022 but Jones led them to the second round of the 4A playoffs as they knocked off Holmes 28-14 in the opening round.
Prior to going to Bourbon County, Jones was hired as head coach at Phelps in early 2016 and immediately changed the culture around the Hornet football program. Phelps had a 1-39 record in the four seasons prior to Jones hire and was without a home field as they were playing their games at old Vipperman Field in Belfry.
Under the tutelage of Jones, the Hornets improved their win total to four wins in 2016 and boosted that total to five wins in both the 2017 and the 2018 seasons. The Hornets clinched their first .500 season in 2017 since the 2004 season. Jones left the Hornets with a solid foundation for their football program as well as a new home field in Marty Casey Stadium.
Jones is a 2004 graduate of Belfry High School where he won two state championships as an all-stater running back under legendary coach Philip Haywood.
Jones however grew up in Mingo County at Little Italy Camp near Red Jacket and attended Matewan High School in the early part of his prep career before going across the river to Pond Creek.
After high school he went on to have a four-year career at the University of Kentucky as a defensive back and wide receiver under former Wildcat coach Rich Brooks. Jones also had a cup of coffee in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens and also played some Arena Football.
Prior to taking over the head job at Phelps he had previously served as an assistant coach under coach Dudley Hilton at UPIKE and also was an assistant under coach Haywood during the Pirates run of seven consecutive Class AAA state title game appearances.
After going 7-13 the past two seasons, Jones will be looking to restore the proud Mingo Central program to statewide prominence and guide them back to the postseason after a three year hiatus.
Despite having a losing record the past two seasons, the Miners have been one of the top teams in Class AA since the school opened in 2011 posting an 89-41 record in 12 seasons, good for a winning percentage of .685, and made the playoffs eight times winning the Class AA State Championship with a perfect 14-0 record in 2016.
