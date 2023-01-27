Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

NEWTOWN — Mingo County native David Jones is coming home as the former University of Kentucky standout was chosen to be the new head football coach at Mingo Central High School this week. 

The hire is pending approval from the Mingo County Board of Education which will be holding a special meeting on Monday, Jan. 30. The hiring of Jones is listed under the professional extracurricular assignments tab on the meeting's agenda. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Tags

Recommended for you