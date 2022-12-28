Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni speaks to the team during a timeout as the Marshall University men’s basketball team takes on Chicago State on Nov. 21 at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Danny D’Antoni hopes Marshall University basketball fans celebrate twice on Thursday.

The Thundering Herd coach wishes for a victory over Appalachian State and lots of smiles when the program unveils footprints of Bruce Morris on the new court at Cam Henderson Center. Marshall takes on the Mountaineers at 7 p.m. in its Sun Belt Conference debut.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

