It wasn’t how Andrew Shull and the Chapmanville Regional High School basketball team wanted it but they will take it.
The Tigers “won” their third straight Class AA state championship, in the cyber world, as Chapmanville defeated the Bluefield Beavers, 59-58, on Tuesday in the Video Productions’ 2K States sim basketball tournament.
Video Productions simmed all of the Class AAA, AA and A state tournament games using NBA 2K on Playstation4.
Charleston Catholic defeated Williamstown, 81-75 in overtime in the Class A sim state title game.
University was the Class AAA state champions, as the Hawks downed Martinsburg, 73-65, in the Class AAA sim finals.
“Thank you for my 3rd ring 2K. That 26 ppg deserves the MVP hardware,” Shull said in a tweet.
The sim Tigers were a 68-58 winner over county rival Logan in the Class AA semifinals.
The entire state tournament was put on hold a month ago after the COVID-19 outbreak.
In the real world, Chapmanville was 22-2 and seeking a third straight state championship. The Tigers were slated to host Winfield in one of the two Class AA Region 4 co-finals before everything was shut down. Logan was slate to play at Poca in the other regional game.
The sim tournament was a huge hit with West Virginia prep basketball fans.
Robbie Mounts of Video Productions created 160 characters on the PS4 game with the starting five for each team.
Since the Class AA regional finals were not finished, Mounts simmed all eight regional co-final games, then seeded the winners one through eight for the state tournament.
Twenty one state tournament games were then simmed, seven in each class.
All the games received thousands and thousands of views.
Mounts said he logged countless hours creating all of the characters from all of the teams.
“It’s very hard and it’s a very complicated process,” he said. “The only way you can do it is through league expansion and you are only allowed to do six teams at a time. So then you have to delete a season and start over again. It’s been quite a tedious process. I did 100 percent of that work. I created 160 individual players from the teams.”
The details were pretty amazing.
The Charleston Coliseum floor was also simmed.
The only real difference was the 3-point arc, which is the standard 23-feet, 9 inches in the NBA game.
“Even I have been surprised with some of the realism,” Mounts said. “A lot of the things with their jump shots and the layups I didn’t change any of that but a lot of the kids on the teams that we’ve gotten to know over the last few years end up looking and moving around like they really would.”
Video Productions owner Butch Mounts said they looking to expand the sim experience for West Virginia high school basketball fans in the future and are kicking around ideas.
One idea is having all-time teams from different eras playing together and against other schools in a dream scenario.
He used his alma mater Logan High School as an example.
“The next step is that we might have an All-Logan all-time team,” Butch Mounts said. “We could have Jeff Miller playing on the same team as David Early and throw in Willie Coleman and some more of those guys.”