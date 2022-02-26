CHAPMANVILLE — There's an old adage in the sports world that says 'it is hard to beat a good team three times in a season.'
That saying rang true on Friday night as the No. 2 seed Mingo Central avenged two regular season losses to No. 1 seed Chapmanville as the Lady Miners won a thrilling Class AA Region III Section II Championship by a final score of 47-45 inside Danny Godby Gymnasium.
"First of all credit to Chapmanville. They are a great program and are very well coached, we knew it would be a tough game coming in especially after what they done to us in the regular season," Mingo coach Kim Davis Smith said after the win. "But I think that I may be more excited about tonight maybe than going to the state tournament, almost. It's just been a trying week, we've been down our point guard Addie (Smith) all week and we weren't even sure if she was going to get to play tonight...As a coach I am just really really proud of this team. Everyone had big moments, it takes 5, 6, and sometimes 7 players to win these big ballgames and we had that today."
The win is the second consecutive sectional championship for Mingo Central (15-8) and they now get to host Region III Section I runner-up Summers County at Miner Mountain in next Thursday's Region III Co-Championship with a state tournament berth on the line.
Despite the loss Chapmanville (11-12) remains alive in the postseason but will have to go on the road as they are set to play at defending state champion Wyoming East also on Thursday.
"We showed some heart tonight but the thing that we lacked throughout the game was composure," Chapmanville coach Kristina Gore said. "That was the word that we wrote on the board before we came out here, if we play with some composure and poise then we win the game. We are still a very young team with mostly freshman and sophomores that are still getting used to this environment. We're apologetic to our fans, they were tremendous tonight the way they showed out for us and we are really disappointed that we didn't pull this out for them. It's disappointing for the team as well because we've worked very hard and made a lot of strides since the beginning of the year. But we do still have an opportunity next week. We didn't make it easy for ourselves but we still have a chance and we get another week in of practice which is big for us."
The game was tied up at 31 apiece heading into the fourth quarter of play but the Lady Miners started the final period on an 8-0 run thanks to a three from Addie Smith and back-to-back jumpers from Hall as they jumped out to their largest lead of the night at 39-31 with 4:45 to play.
After a timeout by Chapmanville coach Kristina Gore, the Lady Tigers then mounted a run of their own as they went on a 12-1 spurt and took a 43-40 lead with 1:33 to play after a corner three from Daizi Farley.
After a Jaiden Mahon free-throw pushed the Chapmanville lead to four at 45-41 with 47 seconds to play, the Lady Miners desperately needed a bucket and Addie Smith delivered as the freshman got a shooters roll on a long three from the left wing to cut the Tiger lead to 45-44 with 36.4 seconds to go.
The Lady Miners quickly fouled on the inbound pass and sent Mahon back to the line but this time she came up empty on the front end of the one-and-one and Mingo Central grabbed the rebound.
That's when junior forward Madisyn Curry came up clutch for Mingo Central as she stepped up and also got a shooters bounce on an elbow jumper with 16 seconds to go in the game to put the Lady Miners back in front by one at 46-45.
Freshman guard Haley Fleming quickly pushed the ball up the floor for Chapmanville before the Lady Miners could get set on defense and she found an open Chloe Thompson but her layup attempt rolled off the rim and Curry yanked down the rebound and was fouled.
Curry sank one of two foul shots to push the lead to two and Chapmanville could not get a shot off in the closing seconds as the Miner faithful erupted in excitement.
Coach Davis Smith said after the win that even when her team was down four with less than a minute to go that she still believed they were going to win the game and she also credited the teams Faith as a key reason for them coming out victorious.
"I kept telling them that 'this is our game to win, do not quit'", coach Davis Smith said. "That is my mantra. It is the kid from Mingo County in me and maybe its that chip on my shoulder that I've always had...But I would also be remiss if I did not say that there has been much prayer with this team, we do hold Jesus pretty high. We had our pastor come in and pray with us today. Those balls that rolled around the rim there at the end of the game, favor the Lord...Jesus with the win. Because those shots just don't happen every day."
Smith, who sat out Mingo's first sectional game with an injured ankle, led the Lady Miners balanced attack with 14 points while Curry followed her with 13. Alyssa Davis and Hall both chipped in eight points.
Chapmanville also had a balanced attach as they were led by Mahon's 12 points followed by Thompson with 11 and Claire Dingess with 10. Fleming narrowly missed double-digits with nine points.
Next week's Region III Co-Finals will feature four of the Top 10 teams in the Class AA Poll as Wyoming East finished the season ranked No. 2, Summers County was No. 6, Mingo Central No. 8, and Chapmanville was ranked as No. 9.
Mingo Central defeated Summers County 48-39 in last years Region III Co-Final to earn their first ever berth to the girls state tournament. The Lady Bobcats beat the Lady Miners 42-29 in their lone matchup this season.
Chapmanville and Wyoming East did not play this season but the Lady Warriors eliminated the Tigers a year ago 82-17 in the other Region III Co-Final.
Tip-off for both contests are set for 7 p.m.
Score by Quarters
MCHS (15-8): 9 9 13 16 - 47
CRHS (11-12): 7 16 8 14 - 45
Scoring
MC: Smith 14, Curry 13, Davis 8, Hall 8 Grimmett 3, Adkins 1.
CR: Mahon 12, Thompson 11, Dingess 10, Fleming 9, Farley 3.