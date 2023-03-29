Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

MU baseball icon blox

NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion entered Friday’s home baseball game with Marshall featuring eight batters hitting .300 or better, compared to three for the Thundering Herd.

The result might have been predictable. Such a prediction would have been wrong, thanks to Marshall’s Patrick Copen. The junior righthander struck out 11 batters, 10 swinging, Friday to lift Marshall to a 6-1 victory over the Monarchs at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings