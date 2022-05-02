NEWTOWN — Man junior pitcher Morgan Cooper was every bit of her dominant self on Saturday night at Mingo Central.
Cooper had her swing-and-miss stuff going all night long against the Lady Miners as she struck out 16 batters and walked just one in the 6-0 shutout win for the Lady ‘Billies.
Cooper was just one out away from hurling a seven inning no-hitter but Mingo Central’s Mackendrick Hammond and and Kara Hunt got back-to-back singles to break it up with two outs in the seventh.
Cooper threw 83 pitches on the day with 67 of them being for strikes.
Man got on the board first to start the game as Cooper singled to lead it off and then came around to score after an error by the Mingo defense to make it 1-0.
The score remained the same until the top of the third when Man went back to work at the plate and loaded up the bases.
Junior right fielder Trista Marcum came through in the clutch as she delivered a hard hit single back up the middle that plated two and pushed the lead to 3-0.
One batter later the Hillbillies extended the lead to 4-0 as Olivia Ramsey lifted a sacrifice fly to left that scored catcher Jacklyn Barnett.
Man added insurance runs in the top of the sixth as Cooper smashed a triple to deep right that scored Kaleigh Hicks to make it 5-0 and than Cooper scurried home to make it 6-0 when McKinlee Cline laid down a sacrifice bunt.
Junior Ava Williams was the losing pitcher for the Lady Miners as she went all seven innings and allowed six runs on nine hits with four Ks and a walk.
Marcum, Cooper, and Cline each led Man with two hits apiece in the win while Ashlee Tomblin, Hicks, and Barnett each had singles.
The win for Man improves them to 9-3 on the season while the Lady Miners fell to 5-15.
Both teams now turn their sites to the postseason as Man landed the No. 3 seed in their respective section and Mingo was voted as the No. 4 seed in theirs.
The ‘Billies were scheduled to open to Class A Region 4 Section 1 tournament on Monday, May 2 against No. 6 seed Tolsia. A win there would have them playing at No. 2 seed Buffalo on Tuesday, May 3.
Sherman is he No. 1 seed, Tug Valley got the No. 4 seed, and Van is the No. 5 seed in the double-elimination tournament. All games will be played at the home field of the higher seed.
In the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 field, Mingo Central is opening up double-elimination play on Monday against No. 5 seed Wayne. The winner of that game will play No. 1 seed and host Scott on Tuesday night while the loser will play the loser of No. 2 seed Chapmanville and No. 3 seed Logan on Tuesday.
All games in that section will be played at Scott High School.
Score by Innings
MHS: 1 0 3 0 0 2 0 — 6 9 0
MCHS: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 2