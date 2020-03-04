WILLIAMSON — The Tug Valley Road Runners Club is hosting the third annual Conquer the Wall Endurance Challenge in West Williamson this weekend from Friday, March 6, at 7 p.m. until Sunday, March 8, also at 7 p.m.
The Conquer the Wall Endurance Challenge is a long distance ultra-marathon that is ran on a flat, paved, 2.05-mile loop on the West Williamson flood wall and along Armory Road in front of Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College.
Road Runners Club President Alexis Batausa first did one of these races in Georgia in 2017 and knew how popular the Hatfield and McCoy Marathon was in this region and decided to get another race started that was unique in the Tug Valley area.
“In the fall of 2017 I got the idea to bring a race like this here after I ran an endurance race of this caliber down in Georgia,” Batausa said. “My friend, Adami Diaz-Carpenter, was the Director of that race and we got together talking about doing something like this in Williamson.”
In the inaugural race in 2018 they had 26 participants and that number jumped to 70 participants last year coming from 18 different states across the nation and also one runner from Brazil.
Last year, 64-year-old Brad Compton legged out the most miles across the weekend as he completed 72 laps on the 2.05-mile course, which averaged out to 147.60 miles in 46 hours, 49 minutes and 6 seconds.
Rhoda Smoker, age 32, from Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, finished second as she completed 69 laps for 141.45 miles while Dan Pulskamp from Chesterfield, Virginia, finished third, completing 65 laps for 133.25 miles. Julia Kramer from Mason, Ohio, finished first in the 35-hour challenge as she compiled 51 laps for 104.55 miles in just 34 hours, 33 minutes and 32 seconds.
Darlene Kresse from Indian Trail, North Carolina and Candice Lockard tied for second place in the 35-hour challenge as they both completed 49 laps for 100.45 miles. Lockard completed her mileage in just over 26 hours time.
“Last year was only our second year and we had some of the most well-known ultra-runners in the world coming right here to Williamson, West Virginia,” Batausa said. “And just like the Hatfield and McCoy Marathon, they want to return every year because of our hospitality and everything that we do to make the feel welcome while they are here.”
This year they are approaching 100 registered runners as the race approaches from 20 different states and two foreign countries.
The Road Runners Club is once again offering two challenges as participants can choose to either run the 35-hour race or the 47-hour race.
Runners can run as many desired laps as an individual or as a two-person, three-person or four-person team. Each team will decide which individual runs each lap.
The event will be timed with a bracelet attached to the participant.
After the participant finishes their desired laps, they then give the bracelet to their teammate. Each team has to have an ankle bracelet on to have their laps recorded and must name a team captain.
The team or individual with the most mileage will be awarded first, second and third for each race. Due to the 47-hour time limit no advancements will be made after 6:45 p.m. on Sunday night.
The 35-hour race will start on Friday at 7 p.m. and end on Sunday at 7 a.m., while the 47-hour race also starts at 7 p.m. on Friday, but ends at 7 p.m. on Sunday evening.
The race will start and end at the old Armory next to Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College.
SWVCTC has allowed the Road Runners club to use the Armory as an aid station and also has allowed them to set up cots in the gymnasium area and allowed access to the shower area for participants.
Runners will also have the option to set up primitive camping outside on the grassy area surrounding the Armory.
Batausa said that runners will have access to the kitchen at the Armory and that he had also reached out to several area restaurants that are going to donate food to participants during their stay.
Registration for the races is open until Thursday with the 35-hour race having a $75 fee and the 47-hour race costs $80. To register for the event, visit the Tug Valley Road Runners Club Facebook Page or call 304-235-3400.