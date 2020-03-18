GOODY, Ky. — Belfry junior athlete Brett Coleman announced his college destination this past week as he chose to continue his post high school football career at Miami (Ohio) University.
Coleman has been a two-way starter for each of the past two seasons for the Pirates, starting at quarterback on the offensive side of the ball and safety on the defensive side this past season, and he has helped lead Belfry High School to the school’s seventh State Championship.
He announced the decision to commit to the RedHawks on his social media pages. Coleman is a multi-sport athlete at Belfry as he is also a key member on the baseball and basketball squads.
Miami University is located in Oxford, Ohio and they compete in the Mid American Conference as part of the NCAA Division I FBS level.