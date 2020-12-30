BELFRY, Ky. — The Belfry Pirate football program has produced another Division I football player as senior safety/quarterback Brett Coleman signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his career at Division I Miami (Ohio).
Coleman was a three-year starter at the strong safety position for the Pirates and the signal-caller for the ‘Bucs each of the past two seasons, guiding BHS to the school’s seventh state title in 2019.
“Every kid growing up playing football wants this opportunity and I was just blessed enough to have it,” Coleman said. “I couldn’t have asked to play for a better program, better coaches, or to be surrounded by a better community. It’s just a big weight off your chest from the recruiting standpoint, to finally get it done is a great feeling.
Coleman was the Pirates leading tackler in 2020 with 75 total tackles and had 58 tackles his junior season. Coleman also led the team in tackles in 2018 as a sophomore with 116.
Offensively, Coleman totaled more than 1,300 yards rushing in his career and 21 TDs on the ground while adding nine more touchdowns via the passing game.
Coleman, who is also a standout for the BHS basketball and baseball team, said that he is forgoing his senior season in both of those sports and will be enrolling early at Miami for the Spring semester in January.
“I plan to attend in January, so I get to come in and do all the workouts and Spring practice unlike most of the freshman,” Coleman said. “I did that mainly because of what’s going on nowadays with COVID-19. Everyone knows I play the other two sports but its a crazy world right now and you never know what’s going to come next. So it was better for me and my family to go ahead and get started.”
Coleman will be used defensively by the Red Hawks as kind of a “hybrid safety”, much of like what he played at BHS.