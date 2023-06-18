For the first time in several years, the Coalfield Tournament made its return to the local youth baseball scene.
Three separate Coalfield Tournaments for three different age divisions wrapped up last week after a week of tournament play.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 18, 2023 @ 4:21 pm
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
For the first time in several years, the Coalfield Tournament made its return to the local youth baseball scene.
Three separate Coalfield Tournaments for three different age divisions wrapped up last week after a week of tournament play.
Teams from the Williamson, Belfry, and Matewan Cal Ripken Leagues all had teams in the tournament with games being played at Williamson's Brother Reid Park and Belfry's Black Gem Park and Hardy Park.
The first tournament to come to a close was the 10U baseball division on Tuesday night as the Belfry Yardgoats capped an undefeated run though the bracket with a win over the Belfry Storm in the championship game at Black Gem Park.
On the following day the Coach Pitch championship was decided as the Belfry Mudcats capped their undefeated run through the tournament by knocking off the Belfry Athletics in the title game at Brother Reid Park.
The 12U baseball championship was set to be held on Thursday, June 18 back at Brother Reid Park as the Williamson Wolfpack had battled back through the loser's bracket for the right to play the unbeaten Williamson Bananas in the title game.
However, the game was never played as the Wolfpack forfeited which automatically gave the Bananas the championship.
For the first time ever the Coalfield Tournament featured two softball divisions, a 10U and a 12U. The 12U Championship is scheduled for Thursday, June 22 and the 10U Championship will be Saturday, June 24, with both games being played at Black Gem.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.