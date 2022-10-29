Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Belfry coach Haywood sideline 2022.JPG
Buy Now

Belfry head coach Philip Haywood paces the sideline during the Pirates game at Lawrence County on Oct. 14, 2022. 

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. — Longtime Belfry head football coach Philip Haywood has been released from Paintsville ARH after he was injured following a hit on the sideline during the first half of Pirates 35-0 loss at Johnson Central on Friday night.

Two players rolled into coach Haywood while they were engaged in a block during a punt return which took the legs out from under him and sent him down to the turf. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

