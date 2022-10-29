PAINTSVILLE, Ky. — Longtime Belfry head football coach Philip Haywood has been released from Paintsville ARH after he was injured following a hit on the sideline during the first half of Pirates 35-0 loss at Johnson Central on Friday night.
Two players rolled into coach Haywood while they were engaged in a block during a punt return which took the legs out from under him and sent him down to the turf.
Coach Haywood's wife, Linda, made a post on Facebook on Saturday night after the game updating the condition of the Pirate mentor.
"Coach Haywood has been discharged from Paul B Hall (Paintsville ARH)," the post read. "He was injured during the football game at Johnson Central.
Miraculously he only sustained two broken ribs. Thanks for all the kind words and prayers."
The legendary head coach remains the winningest coach in the history of high school football in Kentucky with 471 career wins and has guided Belfry to all eight of their state titles, including six since 2013.
Freshman quarterback Chase Varney also exited the game against the Golden Eagles and had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance in the first half due to an undisclosed injury. He was released and traveled back with the team.
Belfry is scheduled to start the 2022 playoffs on Friday, Nov, 4 when they host rival Russell in a 7:30 p.m. kick at Haywood Stadium.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.