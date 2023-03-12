Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

CHARLESTON — Top-seeded North Marion claimed its fifth girls state championship in the nightcap on Saturday at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center as the Huskies jumped all over No. 6 seed Philip Barbour in the Class AAA title game, 88-60.

The Huskies (25-1) wasted no time to take full control of the game as they used their pressure defense to race out to a 14-3 lead before the first media timeout.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings