CHARLESTON -- Perhaps Cameron just likes the drama.

The Dragons nearly frittered away a late 19-point lead Saturday afternoon, but made five pressure free throws in the last 41 seconds to finally capture a 53-46 victory against Tucker County and repeat their Class A championship at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

