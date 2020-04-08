City of Williamson Parks and Recreation removed the rims from the basketball goals at Ramella Park in East End and the Community Center Park in West End amid the COVID-19 pandemic that is sweeping across the globe. Parks and Recreation Director Jarrod Dean said that all of the City’s Parks and Recreation Properties are closed to the public for the foreseeable future.
City of Williamson removes rims from public basketball goals
jmccormick
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today