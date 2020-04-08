City of Williamson Parks and Recreation removed the rims from the basketball goals at Ramella Park in East End and the Community Center Park in West End amid the COVID-19 pandemic that is sweeping across the globe. Parks and Recreation Director Jarrod Dean said that all of the City’s Parks and Recreation Properties are closed to the public for the foreseeable future.

Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.