20220720-wdn-HOF.jpg
The Williamson High School Hall of Fame Board of Directors pose with the Williamson City Council Thursday, July 14, 2022.

 Nancy Peyton | Williamson Daily News

WILLIAMSON — The Williamson City Council took time Thursday to recognize the upcoming Williamson High School Hall of Fame weekend and the 40th anniversary of the class of 1983 Wolfpack’s state championship win.

Mayor Charlie Hatfield read a proclamation declaring Aug. 6 to be Williamson High School Athletic Hall of Fame Day. He also read a resolution recognizing the “milestone anniversary in the history of the city of Williamson” to honor the 1983 Class AA State Champion Williamson Wolfpack.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

