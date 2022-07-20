WILLIAMSON — The Williamson City Council took time Thursday to recognize the upcoming Williamson High School Hall of Fame weekend and the 40th anniversary of the class of 1983 Wolfpack’s state championship win.
Mayor Charlie Hatfield read a proclamation declaring Aug. 6 to be Williamson High School Athletic Hall of Fame Day. He also read a resolution recognizing the “milestone anniversary in the history of the city of Williamson” to honor the 1983 Class AA State Champion Williamson Wolfpack.
“The Hall of Fame becomes even more relevant, and even more important, in its mission due to the fact that we are pushing forward now to almost 11 years past the closure of Williamson High School,” said Hall of Fame president Jeff Reynolds. “The responsibility of preserving the history and legacy of the school has fallen to us and the alumni association, and we’re trying our best to do that.”
Reynolds said in the 25 years of the Hall of Fame’s existence, they have had 238 honorees total including this year’s class.
The Board of Directors of the Williamson High School Athletic Hall of Fame recently announced their plans for the Hall of Fame’s 25th Anniversary Celebration and the members of their induction class of 2022.
The Williamson Athletic Hall of Fame will commemorate its 25th Anniversary with a special Anniversary Celebration Weekend on Aug. 5-6.
The celebration will include two events with a Meet and Greet Reception at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, and their Annual Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Banquet at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. Both events will be at the Historic Mountaineer Hotel in downtown Williamson.
In addition to inducting the Hall’s Class of 2022, the Hall of Fame Board of Directors will also host a special recognition and reunion of the 1983 Williamson Wolfpack Class AA State Championship Team, which will celebrate its 40th anniversary this coming school year.
The members of the WHS Hall of Fame Induction Class of 2022 are Harvey Austin, Bobby Whaley, Olivia Banks-Nelson, Stacie Beckett, Ralph Pyszkowski and Burkey Taylor.
The Hall of Fame Board, in addition to its 2022 Induction Class, will also honor individuals with a new “Friend of the Pack” Honor Award to individuals the board believes to have made exceptional contributions to the success of Williamson High School’s Athletics Program during the school’s 101-year history.
Tickets are on sale and may be purchased by contacting Board Treasurer Cecilia Lynn Hatfield Barker at 606-625-0085 or ccbarker@k12.wv.us. For more information, visit the Facebook page at Williamson High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
