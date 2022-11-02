Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Chuck Landon grades the Herd … Coastal Carolina 24, MU 13

OFFENSE: F — The Herd didn’t do much thundering. MU scored one touchdown in 60 minutes of football. One! For all intents, the game was over at the end of the first quarter. The MU offense was so unprepared, Coastal Carolina led 21-0 at the end of the first period.

Chuck Landon is a sports columnist for The Herald-Dispatch. Contact him at clandon@herald-dispatch.com.

