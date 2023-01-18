Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

web Chuck Landon icon blox
Buy Now

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

It’s true.

Chuck Landon is a sports columnist for The Herald-Dispatch. Contact him at clandon@herald-dispatch.com.

Recommended for you