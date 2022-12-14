Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

web Chuck Landon icon blox
Buy Now

‘Tis the season.

The season for the transfer portal, that is.

Chuck Landon is a sports columnist for The Herald-Dispatch. Contact him at clandon@herald-dispatch.com.

Recommended for you