There are dissidents in every crowd.
It’s the way of our current world.
And so it is with veteran Marshall University basketball coach Danny D’Antoni.
After D’Antoni recently received a well-deserved three-year contract extension, some Thundering Herd fans took to social media with claims that the 75-year-old coach is too old. The naysayers pointed out D’Antoni will be 78 during the final year of the pact.
Well, don’t look now, folks, but they are adding years to just about everything these days, from Social Security to your 401k.
Why should D’Antoni be any different?
Besides, how can anybody quarrel with Marshall’s 24-8 record in 2022-23? After all, it was only the most regular-season wins in 76 years.
Yet, the criticism persists.
But I, for one, will not.
Perhaps it’s because I’ve known D’Antoni longer than most people have.
It was on Nov. 18, 1970, when I walked into old Gullickson Hall as a 19-year-old sportswriter for The Parthenon (Marshall’s student newspaper), looking for someone to interview in the aftermath of the horrific Marshall plane crash.
There stood a 23-year-old freshman basketball coach named D’Antoni. After an introduction, I asked, “What do you do now?”
With tears in his eyes, D’Antoni replied, “I don’t know what to do. All the people who knew what to do are gone.”
That was our first encounter — 53 years ago.
Have we changed since then? Of course. But our friendship hasn’t. It has matured with us. And guess what? Neither one of us has retired. That’s because we haven’t lost a step.
When that happens, D’Antoni will be the first to know and first to step down. But until then, he’s going to do what he has loved to do for all these years.
Coach.
“I love coaching and I love our team,” said D’Antoni. “My first year here was a dream come true, and it’s the same as I go into my 10th. I’ve got a great fan base and I enjoy living here.
“We’ve got a great team coming back. We look forward to adding a bit to what we’ve got and seeing if we can’t make another run and finish up a little stronger in these next three years.”
In the meantime, D’Antoni will savor every successful moment … as he should and as he deserves.
After all, D’Antoni is the second-longest tenured coach in Marshall men’s basketball history.
Who is first? Who else? The inimitable Cam Henderson.
The fans probably thought he was too old, too.
- Remember Micah Shrewsbury?
In case anybody doesn’t, the 46-year-old Shrewsbury was Marshall’s director of basketball operations from 2003-2005.
And now?
After a head coaching stop at Penn State, Shrewsbury has been named Notre Dame’s new basketball coach. He signed a seven-year deal.
Congratulations, Micah.
Speaking of guys named Mic
- ah …
Marshall phenom Micah Handlogten is capping off his sensational true freshman season at Marshall with yet another honor.
He will be participating in the Sports Reach Basketball Camp in Brazil from May 18-29th.
The 7-foot-1 Handlogten just keeps growing.