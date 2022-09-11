Chuck Landon grades the Herd … Marshall 26, Notre Dame 21
OFFENSE: A+ — It never lost its composure. That was so very, very important. It was the key to MU never giving up, never letting down and never losing the faith even when the Thundering Herd fell behind 15-12 in the fourth quarter.
Quarterback Henry Colombi never got rattled while completing 16 of 21 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown. Neither did running back Khalan Laborn, who rushed for 163 yards and a TD on 31 carries. Key statistic of the game: MU rushed for 219 yards to Notre Dame’s 130.
DEFENSE: A+ — It never yielded. Instead, it kept getting the ball back for MU’s offense. It also completely stuffed the Irish’s running back, holding it to only 130 yards and just 3.5 yards per carry.
McNeese State transfer Andre Sam was a standout at safety with 10 tackles along with linebacker Eli Neal with another 10 tackles. Owen Porter made another big play with an interception. And cornerback Steven Gilmore turned in the coupe de grace with a 37-yard interception return for a TD that sealed the victory.
SPECIAL TEAMS: A — Despite missing an extra point, freshman kicker Rece Verhoff nailed important 20- and 21-yard field goals. Also, punter John McConnell dropped three of his five punts inside the 20-yard line.
COACHING: A+ — Second-year head coach Charles Huff still believed a victory in historic South Bend was possible when just about nobody else did. His confidence was rewarded and justly so. The Herd’s overall composure was outstanding considering the surroundings and circumstances, and that’s a direct reflection on Huff and his coaching staff.
OVERALL: A+ — Just about nobody — including me — actually believed Marshall could upset the Irish in historic Notre Dame Stadium. But the Herd made it happen. How very special.
Chuck Landon grades the ‘Eers … Kansas 55, WVU 42 OT
OFFENSE: A — It’s difficult to imagine a team rolling up 501 yards of total offense and still losing, but that’s what WVU did. Quarterback J.T. Daniels completed 28 of 40 passes for 355 yards and three touchdowns, while wideout Bryce Ford-Wheaton had 11 receptions for 152 yards and two TDs.
But they didn’t get much help. The Mountaineer running game wasn’t very productive on 38 carries for 146 yards and a 3.8 yards per carry average. But, still, if a team scores 42 points it’s supposed to win the game.
DEFENSE: F — It simply didn’t show up. Kansas rushed for 200 yards on 36 attempts for a 5.6 yards per carry average. Elusive quarterback Jalon Daniels was the main culprit with 85 yards on 12 carries (7.1 yards per attempt). Besides that, he passed for 219 yards and three TDs and wasn’t sacked. Telling stat of the day: Dante Still didn’t have any solo tackles and only one assist.
SPECIAL TEAMS: C- — Place-kicker Casey Legg made two short field goals, but punter Oliver Straw’s only punt was just 35 yards. The return game produced only one punt return for zero yards and two kickoff returns for a 16.0-yard average.
COACHING: F — The offense came out ready to play. But the defense? It simply didn’t show up. WVU never could find a way to slow down Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels. WVU showed a little bit of fight while rallying for a 42-42 deadlock, but then Kansas ran away with the victory in overtime.
OVERALL: F — The crowd booed lustily on at least two occasions. It was justified.